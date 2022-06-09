See Which New Jersey and New York Boardwalks Made List of Best in U.S.

Five local boardwalks are among the best in the country, according to a recent list by a national travel site.

Trendingtravel.org named three Jersey Shore boardwalks, and two in New York, as some of the top 15 the U.S. has to offer.

The boardwalks making the grade in New Jersey include Atlantic City, Wildwood and Seaside Heights. While other popular spots (like Asbury Park, Long Branch and Point Pleasant) didn't make the list, anyone who frequents the Jersey Shore shouldn't be too surprised to see these big names earn top praise, as they attract crowds all summer long and beyond.

As for New York, at least one of the boardwalks making the list won't be a shock, as it's one of the most famous ones in the country. Riegelmann Boardwalk in New York City — better known as Coney Island — earned a spot on the list, which only makes sense given its iconic status.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Also mentioned was the Jones Beach boardwalk on the south shore of Long Island, getting recognized for its concerts at the Bandshell and Jones Beach Theater.