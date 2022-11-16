See Some of the Millions of Red Crabs Making Their Annual Christmas Island Migration to the Sea

Millions of red crabs on Christmas Island have begun their annual migration, with some roads closed to allow for the crustaceans to traverse the Australian island safely.

Video shared by Parks Australia showed thousands of the red crabs crossing streets and climbing bridges, undeterred by passers-by.

This year, 65 million of the crabs are expected to trek from tropical rainforests to the sandy coast in one of the largest migrations in recent years, according to the Australian Broadcasting Company.

Millions of red crabs emerge from the center of the island each year for their migration journey to the sea to spawn on the island off the coast of western Australia.

After mating, the male crabs journey back to the jungle first as the females stay behind in the burrows for about two weeks to lay eggs.

Each female crab can produce up to 100,000 eggs, which she will deposit into the ocean.