Sea World Changing Show Involving Killer Whales in 2020

It will be the first show that does not include trainers in the water with the animal – a move that came after the 2010 death of a trainer.

Sea World will be changing the centerpiece of their killer whale show at their Orlando theme park in the coming year, a move centered around outcry of the containment of the animals and one staff member being killed during a show.

NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports the “One Orca” show will be replaced with a “Orca Encounter” show aimed at showcasing more about killer whales’ behavior and conservation.

“This educational presentation reflects our company’s mission to inspire people and protect the animals and wild wonders of our world through education, research, animal rescue and conservation.” Dr. Chris Dold, SeaWorld Chief Zoological Officer, told the station.

Animal rights groups such as PETA have pushed for the company to relocate orcas at their three facilities. In 2016, Sea World announced it had stopped its orca breeding program.

In total, Sea World has 20 orcas left at its parks with five being in Orlando.

