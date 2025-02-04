Sweden

Five people shot at a school in Sweden

Police have urged the public to stay away from the district of Västhaga, where the school is located, with students being accommodated in other schools.

By Astha Rajvanshi | NBC News

Sweden
KICKI NILSSON/TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Images

Five people have been shot at a school in the city of Örebro in central Sweden, Swedish police said on Tuesday.

“The charges are currently attempted murder, arson and aggravated weapons offense,” the police said, without specifying who exactly had been charged.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

A major operation is underway after shots were fired around 12:33 p.m. local time (6:33 a.m. ET), police said in a press release, adding that the extent of the injuries is unclear.

A spokesperson for local rescue services told Reuters that ambulances, rescue services and police are currently onsite.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Police have urged the public to stay away from the district of Västhaga, where the school is located, with students being accommodated in other schools nearby for security purposes.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.

This article first appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News here:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Sweden
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us