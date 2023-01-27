New Jersey

Full-Size School Bus Slams Halfway Through NJ House, Chopper Video Shows

There was no immediate word on possible injuries. Here's what we know so far

By NBC New York Staff

A full-size school bus somehow crashed into a house in New Jersey early Friday, Chopper 4 video shows.

It wasn't immediately clear what happened in West Caldwell, near Terrace Place and Passaic Avenue.

The accident was reported just after 9 a.m. It wasn't clear if anyone was hurt.

Chopper 4 showed a heavy emergency response at the scene, with firefighters standing outside on the lawn as the bus sat wedged halfway inside the single-floor home. The emergency exit appeared to have been used.

Delays were expected in the area.

