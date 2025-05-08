San Francisco

California woman, green card holder, released from ICE custody

A Santa Cruz, California, woman who was recently detained at San Francisco International Airport by customs officers has been released.

Cliona Ward is a legal green card holder from Ireland and has lived in Santa Cruz for more than 30 years.

Ward’s green card wasn't set to expire until 2033. But last month, when she was returning to the United States, she was detained due to her prior criminal record.

Between 2003 and 2008, Ward received multiple misdemeanors and felonies involving possession of drugs and theft.

Ward’s records had been expunged in California. But not at the federal level.

According to Congressman Jimmy Panetta's Office, a judge granted Ward’s release on Wednesday.

San Francisco
