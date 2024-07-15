NYC man treads water for hours after being swept from Queens to New Jersey

A New York City man who went swimming in the water in Queens Monday ended up two miles from the shoreline of New Jersey's Sandy Hook, where he was rescued by fishermen after treading water for hours, authorities say.

Police in Middletown Township say they got a call about a man pulled from the water around 9 a.m. A commercial fisherman and his son spotted Peter Ordane treading water and brought him aboard, they said.

The fisherman transported Ordane back to the Monmouth Cove Marina in Port Monmouth, which is about 50 miles by car from where he said he went into the water. Ordane said he went in most likely near Breezy Point and got pulled out from the tide. He said he was treading water for hours before the fishermen found him.

Ordane was evaluated at the scene and found to be in good condition. He got some dry clothes and food before making transportation arrangements.

Middletown police say the fisherman and his son saved Ordane's life. They live in Port Monmouth.

Rip currents can be especially dangerous this time of year. Learn more about how to stay safe in the water.