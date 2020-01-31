Decision 2020

Sanders, Biden Are Neck-and-Neck in New NBC/WSJ National Poll

The two Democratic presidential contenders are statistically tied but Sanders has an edge in loyalty of his supporters

joe-biden-bernie-sanders
Getty Images/File

Just days before the first votes are counted in the Democratic primary, a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal national poll finds Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden statistically tied at the top of the Democratic field.

Sanders gets 27 percent support from Democratic primary voters around the country, while Biden gets 26 percent. Sanders’ single-point advantage, while well within the poll’s +/- 4.74 percentage point margin of error, marks his first lead of the primary in the NBC/WSJ survey.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is the only other Democrat registering in double digits, at 15 percent, while former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg now holds the fourth place spot, at 9 percent. Former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg gets 7 percent support in the poll; Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar has 5 percent, and businessman Andrew Yang stands at 4 percent. No other candidate has 3 percent support or more.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

coronavirus 2 hours ago

US Advises Against Travel to China, Where Virus Deaths Top 200

impeachment 13 mins ago

Pompeo Visits Ukraine as Impeachment Trial Hangs in Balance

The new survey marks a six-point gain for Sanders since last month. In the December NBC/WSJ poll, Biden led the field with 28 percent, with Sanders at 21 percent, Warren at 18 percent and Bloomberg at 4 percent.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Decision 2020IowaJoe BidenBernie Sanders
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us