Two Killed in Shooting at Los Angeles Park

Two people were killed and five others were injured Sunday after shots were fired at a large park in San Pedro where hundreds of people had gathered for a car show, baseball game and other activities.

All seven victims are adults, ranging in age from 23 to 54, who suffered gunshot wounds, the LAPD said. One of the deceased victims was found on a baseball field, police said.

Details about what led to the shooting at Peck Park were not immediately available, but authorities said it stemmed from some type of dispute involving two groups and multiple shooters. Police said the shooting was not considered an active shooter incident.

“There were probably like 15 shots, and then a couple minutes later, like, 15 more shots,” a witness told NBCLA.

Fire-rescue personnel and police responded just before 4 p.m. to the sprawling park in the 500 block of Western Avenue. Witnesses said gunfire was heard at several locations around the park, including near a baseball field.

Injuries were reported following a shooting at park in San Pedro. Video broadcast Sunday July 24, 2022 on the NBC4 News at 5 p.m.

"We were just sitting there chilling, enjoying our Sunday, and then we heard gunshots," another witness, who was at the game, said. "I just started seeing people running. Next thing you know, the gunshots came closer and closer."

Los Angeles police estimated about 500 people were at the park. Some were at what police described as an un-permitted car show.

No arrests were reported. No one was allowed to leave the park during the police investigation.

Amenities at the park include a baseball field, swimming pool, indoor and outdoor basketball courts, hiking trails, and a child care center. The park is the largest of four in San Pedro named for notable land owner and developer George H. Peck and his family.