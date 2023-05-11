California Man Arrested After Police Find Over 100 Pounds of Explosives at Home, Business

A 48-year-old San Jose man was arrested Monday after authorities found more than 100 pounds of explosive-making materials, assembly equipment, and completed explosives at his home and business, police said Thursday.

Adam Mirassou was arrested for reckless possession of destructive devices and precursor materials and booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail where he remained in custody as of Thursday, San Jose police Officer Steve Aponte said.

Before the arrest, officers responded early Monday morning to a reported commercial burglary on the 1200 block of Old Bayshore Highway. At the scene, officers found what appeared to be a "manufacturing facility for illegally made destructive devices," Aponte said.

"While clearing the building, they found several components that are used to make bombs or other destructive devices," Aponte added.

Authorities identified Mirassou as the primary suspect and obtained search warrants for the business and his home, police said.

Authorities collected several pieces of evidence during the course of the investigation, Aponte said. A motive remains under investigation.

"From the evidence that we have found, it appears that this manufacturing facility had been in operation for a very long time, not just because of the amount of explosives that were recovered but also the precursor elements: over 100 pounds of different types of compounds that were used to make flash powder and then utilized to make and build up those devices," Aponte said.

The devices found were not standard M-80 fireworks, according to Aponte.

"We found that the devices themselves had sometimes two to three times the normal charge of powder than a standard M-80," Aponte said. "We're not talking about military grade equipment. We're talking beyond that...The powder alone in the area around it, had one spark ignited, probably could have taken down the entire building."

Anyone with information about the case or similar cases is asked to contact San Jose police Detective Nguyen (#4445) via email at 4445@sanjoseca.gov or phone at 408-277-4161 or Detective Schwitters (#4238) via email at 4238@sanjoseca.gov or phone at 408-277-4122.