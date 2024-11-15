Orange County man set to be sentenced for hate crime killing of gay student

After the body of college student Blaze Bernstein was found in a shallow grave in Lake Forest more than six months ago, his family may be able to get a slice of justice Friday.

Sam Woodward, convicted of stabbing Bernstein in an act of hate, is expected to be sentenced Friday to life in prison.

Bernstein, a then-19-year-old University of Pennsylvania student, disappeared in January 2018 after he went out at night with Woodward to Borrego Park in Lake Forest.

After Bernstein missed a dentist appointment the next day, his parents found his glasses, wallet and credit cards in his bedroom and tried to reach him, but he didn’t respond.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Days later, Bernstein’s body was found with signs that he had been stabbed more than two dozen times in the face and neck.

While authorities were able to name Woodard the suspect quickly, the case took years to go to trial due to a series of delays.

While prosecutors argued that the murder was driven by Woodard’s neo-nazi beliefs because Bernstein was gay, the defense argued Woodward committed the murder because he was conflicted by his own sexuality, and the killing happened in a fit of rage.

Woodward also testified while he and Bernstein were laying in the park together that Bernstein started to touch him in a sexual manner.

Woodard’s defense attorney said it’s set to appeal the verdict.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer was also expected to hold a news conference to discuss the sentencing Friday afternoon.