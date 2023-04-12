shopping

Sam's Club Offers $10 Memberships to Celebrate 40th Birthday

When the first location opened in April 1983, it was called Sam's Wholesale Club

By NBC 5 Staff

In commemoration of its 40th birthday, Sam's Club is offering significant discounts for first-time members.

Memberships will be $40 for a limited time, beginning this Friday and running through April 19.

Both the Club and Plus memberships are discounted, bringing the price of a Club membership to $10 and a Plus membership to $70.

Additionally, some in-store perks will be offered to customers shopping at Sam's Club stores this Saturday.

While supplies last, members can enjoy a free fountain drink and a sweet treat from the food court while restocking on home necessities.

The food court is marking the anniversary all month long with a birthday cake sundae, with layers of frozen yogurt and birthday cake for just $1.58.

More information on the offers can be found here.

When it originally opened in April 1983 in Midwest City, Oklahoma, it was known as Sam's Wholesale Club. Sam's Club now has nearly 600 locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

