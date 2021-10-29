Mansion From ‘Hocus Pocus' Is Recreating Its Classic Look This Halloween

Tourists in Salem, Massachusetts, can find a special surprise waiting for them for Halloween weekend: For the first time, the Peabody Essex Museum has decorated the Ropes Mansion as it was seen in cult movie classic "Hocus Pocus."

The Ropes Mansion famously served as Allison’s house in the 1993 Disney Halloween movie, but the set had not been recreated since. That's changed this weekend, Friday through Sunday, when fans of the movie are able to enjoy the house as it appeared almost 30 years ago.

Salem is a seasonal favorite for horror and Halloween fans, hundreds of thousands of whom flock to the area looking for a spooky adventure. "Hocus Pocus" fans will want to head to 318 Essex Street to relive the popular classic and celebrate its return to Salem.

