‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch' VHS Tape Rented in 1999 Leads to Felony Charge for Texas Woman

A Texas woman was charged with a felony for not returning a VHS tape of "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" that was rented over 20 years ago.

Former Oklahoma resident Caron McBride, 52, says that she first learned of the charges when she tried to change her name on her driver's license after she was married in Texas in November of 2020.

"I went to change my driver's license, during this Covid thing you had to make an appointment, and so, I sent them an email and they sent me an email and they told me... that I had an issue in Oklahoma and this was the reference number for me to call this number and I did," McBride told NBC News.

When McBride was referred to the Cleveland County District Clerk's office in Oklahoma for more information, a woman informed her that she had felony embezzlement charge — and it was because of a VHS tape that was rented in 1999 and never returned.

The tape was "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," rented from a video store in Norman, Oklahoma, called Movie Place. The store closed in 2008, according to KOKH.

