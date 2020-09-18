Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Dying Wish: Not to Have Donald Trump Choose Replacement

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the U.S. Supreme Court justice who broke gender barriers, told her granddaughter as she died that her wish was not to have seat filled until a new president is elected.

"My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed," Ruth Bader Ginsburg told her granddaughter, Clara Spera, in the days before her death, NPR reported.

Ginsburg died Friday at the age of 87.

Her passing leaves a pivotal vacancy that could dramatically shape the nation's highest court for years to come. The scramble to fill her seat will be especially tense with less than two months until the presidential election.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.