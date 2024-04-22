hate crimes

FBI helps bust Rutgers Islamic Center vandal

The vandalism happened on April 10

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 24-year-old man from New Brunswick has been arrested and federally charged for allegedly vandalizing the Center for Islamic Life at Rutgers on College Avenue earlier this month.

Jacob Beacher remained in federal custody Monday after being charged. Officials say he is not affiliated with Rutgers University. Information on a possible attorney for him wasn't immediately available.

The investigation is still active and additional state charges are pending. The FBI assisted.

The Rutgers University Police Department reminds you to take reasonable safety precautions, including:

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

• Secure points of entry to buildings and all work spaces when not in use;

• Do not leave valuables unattended or unsecured in your office, residence hall room or at your work space;

• Do not prop open exterior doors;

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Celebrity News 2 hours ago

Kevin Bacon visits high school where ‘Footloose' was filmed after months of student campaigning

retail 3 hours ago

Express files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, plans to close nearly 100 stores

• Stay alert and attuned to people and circumstances around you;

• Report suspicious activity or persons to the police immediately.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

hate crimes
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us