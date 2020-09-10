coronavirus

Rutgers: 4 Student-Athletes Test Positive for COVID-19

Rutgers says four student-athletes and a member of its athletic staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Big Ten university based in New Jersey said Wednesday evening the positive results were for student-athletes in men’s lacrosse, gymnastics, and wrestling.

Rutgers said the athletes and the staff member have been quarantined. The university and public health officials are conducting contact tracing to identify any individuals with whom the student-athletes have had contact.

