Florida

Russian man stole luxury yacht, led Florida deputies on pursuit: Sheriff

Nikolai Vilka, a Russian national, was taken into custody after the chase.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Russian national who stole a 66-foot luxury yacht was captured after he led Florida deputies on a water pursuit on Monday.

The yacht had been reported stolen from the Blowing Rocks Marina near Tequesta by the dockmaster, Martin County Sheriff's Office officials said.

The theft set off a massive law enforcement response as authorities launched a search for the yacht, which was quickly spotted in the Intracoastal Waterway in the Hobe Sound area.

After a pursuit the yacht was stopped and the suspect, Nikolai Vilka, was taken into custody, officials said.

A video released by the sheriff's office showed authorities quickly jumping onto a boat to apparently join the pursuit, while a second video showed multiple law enforcement boats surrounding the yacht and deputies approaching with weapons drawn.

Photos from the sheriff's office showed Vilka being taken into custody.

Nikolai Vilka was taken into custody on May 5, 2025.
Vilka, a Russian national, claimed he didn't speak English, so the Department of Homeland Security responded with a Russian interpreter, officials said.

Officials haven't said what charges he could face.

