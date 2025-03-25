Russia-Ukraine War

Russia and Ukraine agree to Black Sea ceasefire, Trump administration says

Both countries “to ensure safe navigation, eliminate the use of force, and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes" in the Black Sea, according to statements released after talks.

By Henry Austin | NBC News

The White House said Tuesday that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to a ceasefire in the Black Sea and to implement a ban on attacks on energy facilities by the two neighbors, an apparent breakthrough after American negotiators held separate talks with both countries.

Negotiators had agreed with both countries “to ensure safe navigation, eliminate the use of force, and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea,” the White House said in two separate but similar statements.

Both statements also said that Russia and Ukraine would stop striking each other's energy facilities.

The announcement came after American officials met separately with Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, to discuss an end to the three-years-long war.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

