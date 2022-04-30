Russia Doesn't Consider Itself to be at War with NATO, Lavrov Says

He also said that weapons shipments to Ukraine were “fair game” for Russian forces

In an interview with Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said NATO "considers itself" at war with Russia, even though Moscow doesn't see itself at war with NATO.

"NATO and European Union leaders, many of them, in England, in the United States, Poland, France, Germany and of course European Union chief diplomat Josep Borrell, they bluntly, publicly and consistently say, 'Putin must fail, Russia must be defeated," he told the Saudi-owned network.

"When you use this terminology, I believe you think that you are at war with the person who you want to be defeated."

“We don’t think we’re at war with NATO,” he said. “Unfortunately, NATO believes it is at war with Russia.”

He added that Russia knows the routes being used to supply Ukraine with arms, stating that “as soon as these weapons are reaching Ukrainian territory, they are fair game for our special operation.”

