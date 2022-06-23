Rosen: Trump Repeatedly Pressured DOJ to Pursue Election Fraud Claims

Jeffrey Rosen testified Thursday

From left, former Assistant U.S. Attorney General for the Office of Legal Counsel Steven Engel, former Acting U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and former Acting U.S. Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue, prepare to testify as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues, Friday, June 23, 2022, at the Capitol in Washington.
Jonathan Ernst/Pool via AP

Jeffrey Rosen, the former acting attorney general, testified Thursday that then-President Donald Trump repeatedly pressured the Department of Justice to do more to look into allegations of election fraud.

Rosen told the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot that the pressure came "virtually every day" between Dec. 23, 2020, and Jan. 3, 2021. Trump, he said, felt the DOJ "had not done enough" to find the allleged fraud.

He said "there were different things raised" by Trump, including asking the DOJ to meet with Trump counsel Rudy Giuliani, and filing a lawsuit in the U.S. Supreme Court.

Rosen said the DOJ did none of those things, because "we did not think they were appropriate."

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
In Thursday’s Jan. 6 hearing, Rep. Pete Aguilar revealed that John Eastman emailed Rudy Giuliani after the Capitol riot asking to be on the “pardon list.”

This is a live update. Click here for complete coverage of the Jan. 6 hearings.

Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Wawa Welcome America Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us