Roof collapses after fire ravages NJ church

A raging fire broke out at a New Jersey church, causing the roof to collapse and the stained glass windows to shatter, video showed.

Someone driving by the Grace Presbyterian Church in Montclair just before 8 a.m. spotted the flames and called 911.

Fire officials said that the inferno was sparked in the basement and extended to the first floor. Firefighters at one point were pulled out of the building due to the severity of the flames.

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, fire officials said. Crews from multiple neighboring town battled the flames, which appeared to be extinguished by around 11 a.m.

Fortunately, no one was inside the church at the time. A church secretary was about to walk in when she, too, noticed the flames and called the fire department.

The flames were so intense, the church's roof collapsed in and multiple stained glass windows were entirely blown out.

It was not immediately clear what started the fire. An investigation is ongoing.