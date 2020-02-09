Mitt Romney

Romney, Vilified in D.C. for Vote to Convict Trump, Finds Respect, Support Back Home

NBC News interviewed dozens of Utah residents to find out what they thought about their senator bucking the GOP on impeachment

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney's vote to convict President Donald Trump on one count of abuse of power didn't bother Kelsey Malin, NBC News reports.

"I have kind of come to terms that even though he hasn't voted in a way that people say represents his party, the fact that he voted true to his conscience and over his party is a great thing," Malin, 28, said as she entertained her two children at a local library two days after the impeachment trial concluded last week.

Malin was not alone.

NBC News spoke with dozens of voters in Utah in the days immediately following the Senate's vote to acquit the president. Most identified themselves as Republicans who had supported Romney in 2018 and said that regardless of their opinion of the president, Romney's decision to go against his party was one that they understood and respected for its honesty. Many said they would not hold it against the first-term senator when he faces re-election in 2024.

