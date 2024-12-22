Italy

Rome's iconic Trevi Fountain reopens after renovation work in time for the Jubilee Holy Year

The opening is just in time for the inauguration of the 2025 Jubilee Holy Year that is expected to draw millions of visitors. 

By The Associated Press

People admire the 18th century Trevi Fountain, one of Rome’s most iconic landmarks, as it reopens to the public after undergoing maintenance, just on time for the start of the Jubilee Year, an event expected to draw millions of visitors to the Eternal City, in Rome, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024.
AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

Rome’s iconic Trevi Fountain reopened Sunday after three months of renovations, just in time for the inauguration of the 2025 Jubilee Holy Year that is expected to draw millions of visitors.

The renovation work on the 18th-century monument that's one of the Italian capital's main attractions cost 327,000 euros ($341,000).

To avoid overcrowding, the monument will be limited to 400 visitors at a time.

“This way visitors will have ample opportunity to observe it and understand the values it embodies,” said Claudio Parisi Presicce, Rome’s superintendent for cultural heritage.

To manage the overwhelming number of visitors, and the huge crowd expected for the Jubilee, Rome City officials have been devising a plan to block off the area around the fountain.

Visitors will be required to book online and pay 2 euros ($2.20) to enter. Once inside, they will have 30 minutes to enjoy the fountain.

During the revonation work, visitors could make their traditional coin toss into a makeshift pool. City lore has it that tossing a coin into the Baroque fountain will ensure a return trip to Rome.

The tradition generates an estimated 1.5 million euros ($1.6 million) annually, which has been donated to the Catholic charity Caritas for the past 15 years.

