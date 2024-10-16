Gun violence

Rock guitarist Jake E. Lee hit multiple times in random Las Vegas shooting

Jake E. Lee is "fully conscious and doing well" in the hospital, where he is expected to make a full recovery, his management said

By Rebecca Cohen | NBC News

Jake E Lee
Larry Busacca/WireImage

Rock guitarist Jake E. Lee was struck multiple times early Tuesday in a Las Vegas street shooting, his management said in a statement.

Officers responded around 2:45 a.m. and found Lee with gunshot wounds, the Las Vegas Police said in a statement.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

He was taken to the hospital, police said. His management said Lee is "fully conscious and doing well" in an intensive care unit and is expected to fully recover.

His injuries were not immediately clear.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

No arrests have been made, and the incident is under investigation, police said.

Lee's management said Las Vegas authorities believe the street shooting was "completely random" and took place when Lee was walking his dog early Tuesday.

Lee and his family have asked the public respect to their privacy, his management said.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Texas 3 hours ago

Texas county adopts policy to ensure unclaimed bodies are treated with dignity

Animals and Wildlife 3 hours ago

Doe receives treatment after being found with a bone stuck in her mouth

Lee spent time performing alongside Ozzy Osbourne in the 1980s and then performed with the heavy metal group Badlands. He formed the band Red Dragon Cartel in 2013.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Gun violenceLas Vegas
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us