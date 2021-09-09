RNC Says It Plans to Sue Biden Administration Over Federal Vaccine Mandate

The Republican National Committee said Thursday that it plans to sue the Biden administration after the president issued two sweeping executive orders that will require COVID vaccines for as many as 100 million Americans.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel called the mandate "unconstitutional" in a statement.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"Joe Biden told Americans when he was elected that he would not impose vaccine mandates. He lied. Now small businesses, workers, and families across the country will pay the price," she said.

"Like many Americans, I am pro-vaccine and anti-mandate, Many small businesses and workers do not have the money or legal resources to fight Biden’s unconstitutional actions and authoritarian decrees, but when his decree goes into effect, the RNC will sue the administration to protect Americans and their liberties.”

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., spoke at a luncheon with business leaders on Thursday to urge people to get vaccinated, saying, “We have no chance of getting to herd immunity and finally putting this disease in the place where we managed to put polio until we get the job done.”