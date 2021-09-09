RNC Says It Plans to Sue Biden Administration Over Federal Vaccine Mandate

The Republican National Committee said Thursday that it plans to sue the Biden administration after the president issued two sweeping executive orders that will require COVID vaccines for as many as 100 million Americans.
RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel called the mandate "unconstitutional" in a statement.
"Joe Biden told Americans when he was elected that he would not impose vaccine mandates. He lied. Now small businesses, workers, and families across the country will pay the price," she said.
"Like many Americans, I am pro-vaccine and anti-mandate, Many small businesses and workers do not have the money or legal resources to fight Biden’s unconstitutional actions and authoritarian decrees, but when his decree goes into effect, the RNC will sue the administration to protect Americans and their liberties.”
