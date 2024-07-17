Live updates: Republicans shift focus to national security as RNC enters Day 3

What to Know Donald Trump was celebrated Tuesday at the Republican National Convention by former primary rivals who just months ago leveled harsh critiques about him.

Trump's running mate JD Vance is set to accept the GOP vice presidential nomination this evening and addresses the convention.

Meanwhile, a group of House Democrats is asking the DNC to delay Biden's nomination, according to a letter obtained by NBC News

The Republican National Convention enters its third day Wednesday with Republicans shifting to issues of national security and foreign policy.

The convention in Milwaukee is underway in the shadows of an assassination attempt on Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania in which a rallygoer was killed and two critically injured. The former president was also injured in the attack.