Live updates: Trump takes center stage on Day 4 of RNC; Biden has COVID-19

What to Know JD Vance formally accepted the VP nomination and used his speech to blend his working-class Appalachian roots with Trump's economic populism and nationalism

Families of soldiers killed in Afghanistan withdrawal blamed Biden for the attack and criticized how the withdrawal was handled at GOP convention

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 and canceled a planned appearance at the UnidosUS conference in Las Vegas

The Republican National Convention culminates Thursday with former President Donald Trump addressing the audience to accept the party's presidential nomination in prime time before thousands of supporters at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

How he approaches the speech in light of his injury at Saturday's assassination attempt will be closely watched.

Trump's wife Melania and daughter Ivanka who both spoke at the previous two conventions are expected to attend but not expected to speak this time.