Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said Monday he stands by his comments over the weekend that his deputies may have prevented a third assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, though a federal law enforcement source told NBC News there’s no indication that there was an attempt to assassinate the former president.

Deputies arrested 49-year-old Vem Miller of Nevada on state weapons charges a quarter mile from the rally. The arrest in Coachella, California, took place before the former president arrived.

“We do know that he showed up with multiple IDs, an unlicensed, unregistered vehicle with fake plates and weapons and ammunition,” Sheriff Bianco said. “In the end ,we found the person with all those monstrous red flags and we were able to arrest him on weapons charges and get him away from the facility before the president got there.”

Bianco’s comments come one day after his weekend press conference where he said he believed another assassination attempt on Trump had been prevented.

But on Monday we also heard from Miller, who is now out of jail after posting bond.

“I am releasing this statement because of the false information that is currently being released,” Miller said in a video shared on Rumble.

In the video, Miller shared that he’s a longtime supporter of former President Trump.

“Since 2000, I’ve been involved in the Republican Party in Nevada,” Miller said. “I am a Trump caucus captain, I have collected votes for Donald Trump, and I’m also a Trump team leader.”

NBC News was not able to verify Miller’s claim that he worked as a Trump caucus captain or a Trump team leader and that he was invited to the rally.

He said that he was in Coachella working as a journalist for the America Happens Network and always carries guns with him.

“In the trunk of my car I carry two firearms: One is a glock, one is a shotgun, and these two firearms that I carry for me are simply for protection,” he added.

Bianco wasn’t backing down.

“If he wants to say he was an innocent victim, then he also has to say how dumb it was to come out to believe that he could do all of those and try to get into that event, with guns,” Bianco said. “I don’t care if he’s a supporter of President Trump.”

“I’m very proud of my deputies and everything that they did there,” Bianco said. “We’re not making up anything that he did, we just caught him.”