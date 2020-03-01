Rhode Island DOH Confirms First Presumptive Positive Case of Coronavirus

The Rhode Island Department of Health announced the first presumptive positive case of coronavirus in the state.

The person is a man in his 40s and traveled to Italy in mid-February. The DOH reports the individual is currently being treated at an area hospital. The DOH is not releasing further information out of respect for the individual and their family.

The man had limited travel in the state since returning from Italy. Additionally, he did not return to their place of work since coming back from Italy. Immediate family members of the individual are in self-quarantine. No one in that home has developed symptoms of coronavirus and are being monitored by nurses.

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Director of Health, Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, held a press conference Sunday afternoon addressing the state’s first case of the disease.

Officials estimate 40 people came in contact with the patient. Officials are reaching out to those who were in direct contact with the individual. They are advising they undergo self-quarantine for 14 days with public health supervision.

“The Rhode Island Department of Health has been preparing for weeks to ensure that we have a structure in place to, to the best of our ability, limit or prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Rhode Island. We fully anticipated having a first case of COVID-19,” said Alexander-Scott.

“We are not seeing widespread community transmission in Rhode Island, and the general level of risk for Rhode Islanders is still low," said Alexander-Scott. "However, everyone in Rhode Island has a role to play in helping us prevent the spread of viruses, just like the flu. It is very important that people wash their hands regularly, cover their coughs and sneezes, and stay home if they are sick.”

In the past few weeks, Rhode Island State Health Laboratories are developing the capacity to perform testing for COVID-19. All testing for COVID-19 was previously performed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Each presumptive positive test result must be confirmed by the CDC Laboratories, the DOH said.

Gov. Raimondo says the general risk for Rhode Islanders is “low.” Gov. Raimondo adds that residents should not panic or be frightened of the disease and to spread the message to children.

“Kids have to be aware,” said Gov. Raimondo. “They have to be careful they have to be vigilant. We all have to be washing our hands, using hand sanitizer, being smart about it, but there is no need for panic.”

People are asked to get their flu shot, wash hands throughout the day with warm soap and water. If hand soap is not available, use alcohol-based hand gel. Cough or sneeze into the elbow, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth and keep surfaces clean by using disinfectant.

Alexander-Scott says flu shots not only help decrease your risk of going to the hospital with the flu, but also protects the people around you with flu.

“Masks are not recommended for people in the general public if they are healthy,” said Alexander-Scott. “Masks are only good for health care providers and those who are ill.”

It is encouraged that individuals preserve masks to make available for health care providers and those who are sick.

If you have recently traveled to an area with widespread or ongoing spread of coronavirus and have symptoms of the disease (fever, cough, shortness of breath), contact your healthcare provider and call ahead before going to a healthcare facility.

There are more than 60 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States. The CDC confirmed it’s first fatal case in the U.S. in Washington state on Saturday. Around the world, there are over 80,000 confirmed cases of the disease.

“Every single one of us has to play a role in being prepared and in limiting the spread of this illness,” said Gov. Raimondo.