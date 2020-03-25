Robert Levinson

Family Concludes Former FBI Agent Robert Levinson Died in Iran

Levinson disappeared on March 9, 2007, when he was scheduled to meet a source on the Iranian island of Kish

By Eric Tucker

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

The family of former FBI agent Robert Levinson, who disappeared 13 years ago on an island off the coast of Iran, said Wednesday that he died while being held in Iran — the longest held hostage in American history.

"We recently received information from US officials that has led both them and us to conclude that our wonderful husband and father died while in Iranian custody," his family said in a statement Wednesday.

Family members said they did not know how or when he died, "only that it was prior to the COVID-19 pandemic."

For the full story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Robert LevinsonIran
