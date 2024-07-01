Rep. Jamie Raskin says ‘honest and serious conversations are taking place' about Biden's political future after debate

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., on Sunday acknowledged that there are “very honest, and serious and rigorous conversations taking place” in the Democratic Party following President Joe Biden’s dismal performance at the presidential debate on Thursday.

Raskin’s remarks are a break from what most top Democrats have said publicly in their defense of the president as they acknowledge Biden had a “bad” debate but argue it doesn’t disqualify him from running for president.

“I’ve been very clear that it was an underwhelming performance on Thursday, during the debate, as President Biden and his campaign have acknowledged. It certainly was a setback. But of course, I believe a setback is nothing more than a setup for a comeback,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told MSNBC’s “The Weekend” on Sunday.

But privately, NBC News reported Saturday, top Democrats are concerned about Biden’s campaign.

“We’re having a serious conversation about what to do,” Raskin said in an interview with MSNBC’s Ali Velshi on Sunday morning, adding: “One thing I can tell you is that regardless of what President Biden decides, our party is going to be unified, and our party also needs him at the very center of our deliberations in our campaign, and so whether he’s the candidate or someone else is the candidate.”

Several lawmakers told NBC News on Friday that it was time to replace Biden as the nominee, including one who said it’s “time to talk about an open convention and a new Democratic nominee,” but none have attached their names to their remarks.

During an interview with MSNBC’s “The Weekend” on Saturday, Biden’s senior adviser Anita Dunn said Biden has not discussed dropping out of the race with aides.

“The president’s going to continue to be out there. And he’s going to make his case for why Donald Trump is a threat to this country, and why there is a better path ahead for Americans,” Dunn said.

Biden is in Camp David this weekend with his family, huddling with loved ones following a tumultuous week and a dismal debate performance.

While the trip was planned ahead of the debate, Biden was expected to discuss the future of his campaign with his family.

