Red Cross Says it Couldn't Reach Mariupol, Will Try Again Saturday

The International Committee of the Red Cross says a team intending to help people leave the besieged city of Mariupol, Ukraine was unable to reach the port city on Friday.

The Red Cross said in a statement that the team hopes to try again Saturday.

“Arrangements and conditions made it impossible” for the convoy of three vehicles to get safely to Mariupol and they returned to Zaporizhzhia, it said.

“For the operation to succeed, it is critical that the parties respect the agreements and provide the necessary conditions and security guarantees,” the organization said.

