Rebound Season 6, Episode 2: Why Climate Change Is Going to Make It Even Harder to Find Affordable Housing

Behind the scenes as businesses try to navigate climate change

Climate change is threatening small businesses across America, but these companies are rising up despite the challenges.

In "Rebound," we go behind the scenes with small businesses who are finding ways to pivot as more extreme storms, wildfires, rising sea levels and drought are changing the face of their communities.

As the nation continues to battle challenges brought on by the novel coronavirus, companies are adapting in creative ways - even as employees get laid off and PPP loans remain in limbo.

Lingua Nigra, Goodies, and Kazmaleje have all transformed their businesses in some way to stay thriving through the pandemic. Now, they are offering some inspiration along the way. 

