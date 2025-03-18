Woman diagnosed with colon cancer reveals symptoms she thought were ‘stress'

Jenn Henry is now cancer free, but her life changed forever in September 2023, when she was diagnosed with stage four colorectal cancer.

"I had lost 19 pounds in five months without trying, and that was alarming," said Henry, a realtor from Geneva, Illinois.

Henry ignored several warning signs leading up to the diagnosis, including rapid weight loss, stomach pain and digestive issues.

"I just never had time to take care of myself," she said.

"When I started to get stomach aches and loss of appetite, I thought it was stress."

At the urging of her husband, Henry got checked out and was shocked to learn of her advanced cancer diagnosis. Despite the unnerving prognosis, she was determined to stay positive.

"I knew it was not the end of my story. I knew it was the beginning of my journey," said Henry.

Colorectal cancer is the most common GI cancer treated at Northwestern Medicine. Although it typically affects older adults, it can happen at any age.

"Oftentimes, patients with advanced disease will notice weight loss, unexplained weight loss. Certainly crampy abdominal pains or GI symptoms, bloody stool or unexplained anemia," said Dr. John Abad, the director of surgical oncology at Northwestern Medicine.

Dr. Abad, who treated Henry, says genetics play a role, but there are lifestyle changes people should consider.

"Patients who have more of a sedentary lifestyle, heavy drinkers, folks who eat certain things like red meats or processed foods, we see higher instances of colorectal cancer in those populations."

Current guidelines suggest patients should get their first colonoscopy at age 45. Henry, who was diagnosed at 54, did not.

Henry was deemed cancer free in October 2024, after nearly a year of treatment.

Due to a deficiency in a certain type of cells, Henry was a candidate for immunotherapy infusion instead of chemo.

"She had something called MSI-high, which means she had a deficiency in mismatched repair genes that made her cancer uniquely susceptible to immunotherapy," said Dr. Arlene D'Souza, a medical oncologist who treated Henry.

"Immunotherapy uses your body's immune system to attack and kill cancer cells. The toxicity are actually much better with immunotherapy," said Dr. D'Souza.

"About 6% of metastatic colon cancer patients have MSI-high, but their outcomes and response to immunotherapy is exceptional."

After multiple surgeries, radiation and immunotherapy, Henry is sharing her story as a warning to others. A stage four diagnosis doesn't have to be a death sentence.

"You have listen to your body and take advantage of the resources in medical world. Colonoscopies are there for a reason," said Henry.

"Don't be afraid of the prep work. Don't be afraid it's going to be this horrible experience. Trust me, cancer is way worse than prepping for a colonoscopy."