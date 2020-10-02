coronavirus

READ THE MEMO: President Trump's Physician on Positive COVID-19 Test

“Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering," Dr. Sean Conley said

President Donald Trump's physician, Dr. Sean Conley, released a memo early Friday confirming that the president and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a memorandum, the president’s physician said the president and first lady “are both well at this time" and “plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”

“Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering," he added.

Read the full memo below:

I release the following information with the permission of President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

This evening I received confirmation that both President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.

The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our our country's greatest medical professionals and institutions. Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments.

