New York City

Read the Eric Adams indictment

Adams, a former police captain and Brooklyn borough president who was elected mayor in 2021, has denied wrongdoing

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Eric Adams has been indicted on federal charges out of the Southern District of New York, making him the first sitting mayor of New York City to face criminal prosecution.

Adams has denied any wrongdoing on his part and any knowledge of wrongdoing regarding a series of probes surrounding his administration. He says the charges are based on lies and that he won't resign.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

So what is he accused of? Read the indictment below.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

As part of the allegations, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York detailed the undisclosed travel benefits Adams accepted, which totaled more than $100,000.

The indictment contains the basic information that informs the person of the charges against them.

This article tagged under:

New York City
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us