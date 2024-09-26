Read the Eric Adams indictment

Eric Adams has been indicted on federal charges out of the Southern District of New York, making him the first sitting mayor of New York City to face criminal prosecution.

Adams has denied any wrongdoing on his part and any knowledge of wrongdoing regarding a series of probes surrounding his administration. He says the charges are based on lies and that he won't resign.

So what is he accused of? Read the indictment below.

As part of the allegations, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York detailed the undisclosed travel benefits Adams accepted, which totaled more than $100,000.

The indictment contains the basic information that informs the person of the charges against them.