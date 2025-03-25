A partial solar eclipse is set to rise in the skies over western Europe and eastern North America this week, and a rare “double sunrise” phenomenon could also occur.

According to maps provided by NASA, the partial eclipse will be visible across western Europe and along the eastern seaboard of the United States. Cities like Boston will get nearly half of the sun covered by the moon, with diminishing amounts in New York and Washington, D.C.

Those locations won’t get the rarest of views of the eclipse, however, as select areas along the Atlantic coast could see the phenomenon of a “double sunrise” as the sun rises over the eastern horizon.

According to LiveScience, some stargazers could see what will appear as “devil’s horns” or a “double sunrise” as the sun rises above the horizon, with the moon’s silhouette appearing to split the sun in two as it rises, as it did in Qatar in recent years.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Courtesy Elias Chasiotis Courtesy Elias Chasiotis

According to the publication, parts of northeast Maine could see the phenomenon, along with parts of New Brunswick and Quebec in Canada.

Due to its nature, the “double sunrise” effect is only visible for those with clear views over the ocean.