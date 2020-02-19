Dwyane Wade

Rappers Young Thug, Boosie BadAzz Misgender Dwyane Wade’s Trans Daughter

In an expletive-laden Instagram video, Boosie BadAzz said that Dwyane Wade "had gone too far" and should not refer to Zaya as a girl.

Rappers Young Thug and Boosie BadAzz misgendered Dwyane Wade's 12-year-old trans daughter, Zaya, in separate statements online, according to NBC News.

"All I wanna say to dwade son is: 'GOD DON'T MAKE MISTAKES,'" read a tweet from Young Thug's account Wednesday. "But hey live your true self."

The since-deleted tweet was followed by one saying: "You’re gods best Creation."

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Julian Assange 18 mins ago

Lawyer: Trump Offered Assange a Pardon If He Cleared Russia of DNC Hack

NASCAR 7 mins ago

Ryan Newman Released From Hospital After Daytona 500 Crash

Boosie BadAzz meanwhile misgendered Zaya in an expletive-laden Instagram videoTuesday in which he said that Wade "had gone too far" and should not refer to Zaya as a girl.

Read more at NBC News.com.

This article tagged under:

Dwyane WadeGabrielle Union
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us