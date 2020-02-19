Rappers Young Thug, Boosie BadAzz Misgender Dwyane Wade’s Trans Daughter

Rappers Young Thug and Boosie BadAzz misgendered Dwyane Wade's 12-year-old trans daughter, Zaya, in separate statements online, according to NBC News.

"All I wanna say to dwade son is: 'GOD DON'T MAKE MISTAKES,'" read a tweet from Young Thug's account Wednesday. "But hey live your true self."

The since-deleted tweet was followed by one saying: "You’re gods best Creation."

Boosie BadAzz meanwhile misgendered Zaya in an expletive-laden Instagram videoTuesday in which he said that Wade "had gone too far" and should not refer to Zaya as a girl.

Read more at NBC News.com.

