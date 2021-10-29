Fetty Wap

Rapper Fetty Wap Arrested in NYC on Federal Drug Charges

The FBI arrested the well-known rapper on Thursday

By Jonathan Dienst and Tom Winter

Fetty Wap performs during the 2019 Rolling Loud music festival at Citi Field on October 12, 2019 in New York City.
Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Rapper Fetty Wap was arrested at Citi Field Thursday afternoon on federal drug charges, with an indictment alleging the New Jersey-born rapper was part of a nationwide drug trafficking ring.

Prosecutors say the rapper, whose real name is William Junior Maxwell II, was a "kilogram-level redistributor" for a drug ring that moved more than 100 kilos of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and crack.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A total of six people were charged, including a New Jersey correction officer. The other five were separately arrested over the last month and were all ordered detained pending trial.

All six face one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances; all of the defendants but Maxwell also face firearms charges.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Joe Biden 8 hours ago

Biden's Vatican Meeting With Pope Francis Runs Into Overtime

recall alert 10 hours ago

Popular Hummus Being Recalled Due to Undeclared Allergen

"As alleged, the defendants transported, distributed and sold more than 100 kilograms of deadly and addictive drugs, including heroin and fentanyl, on Long Island, deliberately contributing to the opioid epidemic that has devastated our communities and taken too many lives," Brookyn U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said in a statement.

The 30-year-old Paterson native, who lost an eye to glaucoma as a child, has had a troubled life. His brother was killed in their hometown a year ago, and his 4-year-old daughter died earlier this summer.

Maxwell was previously arrested on assault charges in Las Vegas in 2019 and DUI charges in New York in 2017.

Best known for singles like "Trap Queen" and "My Way," the two-time Grammy nominee released his newest project, "The Butterfly Effect", just last week.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Fetty Wap
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us