Rally to Call for Removal of DC Statue Showing Lincoln, Freed Black Man

Protesters calling for the removal of a D.C. statue of President Abraham Lincoln and a freed Black man are expected to hold a rally near the statue Friday evening.

The statue in Lincoln Park, in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, is called the Emancipation Memorial and sometimes the Freedman’s Memorial. It depicts an African-American man in a loincloth kneeling at the president’s feet. It’s that depiction, not the people who are shown, that critics have called offensive and paternalistic.

"It’s beautiful but demeaning," said Angie White, who lives in the area. "They need to take it down and it probably should be put in a museum somewhere because of the craftsmanship. But as a Black woman, I’m tired of seeing us at a lower level."

The rally was scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday. Some residents said they hoped protesters wouldn't try to tear down the monument.

"We may have come to the time where this statue should come down, but I don’t want to see this statue come down with a rope. It needs to be brought down with dignity," resident Dione Shears said.

Formerly enslaved people paid for the statue in the 1870s but had no creative input on the design.

Concrete barriers and 8-foot-tall fencing were installed Thursday night around the statue, which sits on federal land. President Donald Trump has threatened arrest and up to 10 years in prison for anyone who damages a statue on federal land.

