Disaffected, Radicalized Young Men Are Not a Uniquely American Problem. Mass Shootings Are.

When police raided the home of a 13-year-old boy last July, they found a military uniform, a Confederate flag, a hard drive filled with evidence of white nationalist radicalization and a guide to making bombs. What they didn’t find was weapons.

This was in Britain, where owning a gun is outlawed in most cases and gun-related homicides are extremely rare, NBC News reported. Like other disaffected, radicalized youths, the boy, who can’t be named due to legal restrictions, was inspired by the global cycle of terrorism that fuels attacks from New Zealand to Buffalo, New York — but he lacked the deadly means to add his name to that morbid cult’s list of would-be martyrs.

The NRA annual meeting will take place in Houston this weekend, just days after the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, 280 miles away. NBCLX Political Editor Noah Pransky joins LX News from Uvalde, and explains how the group influences politics through more than just its campaign donations to candidates.

A youth court heard that police raided the boy’s home after he had sent messages on Instagram saying he wanted to replicate the 1999 Columbine school massacre in Colorado and attack an orphanage.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Mass Shootings in the U.S. Since 1982

Incidents where 3 or more people were killed, not including the shooter.

The boy, who is from the town of Darlington in northeast England and is now 14, pleaded guilty to three terrorism charges last week and was given a referral order, meaning he will undergo 12 months of rehabilitation.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.