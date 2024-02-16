Woman formerly known as Rachel Dolezal speaks out after losing job over OnlyFans account

Originally appeared on E! Online.

Nkechi Diallo, formerly known as Rachel Dolezal, is not looking back.

The controversial influencer — who faced backlash in 2015 when she was exposed for pretending to be Black — broke her silence after losing her teaching job over her content on the adult platform OnlyFans.

Posting a smiling photo of herself in a green top and denim jacket, she wrote on her Instagram Story, "Keep on living."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

She also shared how followers can help her out financially through another one of her side hustles: her fine art store, in which she sells acrylics on canvas, cut paper collages, original sculptures, pottery and more pieces.

"People have asked how they can support," the former educator wrote. "Show some love with an order on my art website."

On Feb. 14, the Catalina Foothills School District in Tucson, Ariz. confirmed to E! News that Diallo was no longer employed after previously working as a part-time after-school instructor and contract substitute.

Celeb Kids Head Back to School 2023

"We only learned of Ms. Nkechi Diallo's OnlyFans social media posts yesterday afternoon," the school district said in a statement. "Her posts are contrary to our district's 'Use of Social Media by District Employees' policy and our staff ethics policy."

That hasn't hindered her OnlyFans business, as she most recently uploaded content on Feb. 14.

"Happy Valentine's Day, fans," Diallo, who also runs the "Peripheries Podcast," wrote. "I dropped a package of love in your DM's. There are two options: 18pic collection or a video."

More of her latest posts include an "explicit collection" for Christmas and "nude & explicit images" posted in honor of Black Friday.

But the latest holiday in her life is the 8th birthday of her son Langston, which she marked Feb. 16 with an Instagram tribute to her youngest. "His sweet spirit, vibrant energy, and beautiful smile bring us joy every day," she noted. "It's hard to believe he was born 8 whole years ago - time flies! It's impossible to imagine life without him. We love you to the moon and stars."