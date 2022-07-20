JK Rowling

Quidditch Changes Its Name to Distance Itself From ‘Harry Potter' Author J.K. Rowling

The groups that oversee the "Harry Potter"-inspired sport say the new name will allow it to grow and separate itself from the contentious author

Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images

Real-life quidditch, based on a magical game in "Harry Potter," has announced a new name for the sport: quadball.

Two of the sport's governing bodies, U.S. Quidditch and Major League Quidditch, announced last year that they planned to change the name, citing two reasons.

First, they said the name change was part of an effort to “distance themselves from the works of J.K. Rowling, who has increasingly come under scrutiny for her anti-trans positions in recent years.”

Second, they said the name “quidditch” is trademarked by Warner Bros., and, as a result, the sport’s broadcast and sponsorship opportunities have been limited.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

More J.K. Rowling Coverage

quidditch Dec 17, 2021

Quidditch to Change Name, Citing J.K. Rowling's ‘Anti-Trans Positions'

Business Mar 24, 2021

Harry Potter Could Make HBO Max a Streaming Giant, But JK Rowling and a Deal With NBC Stand in the Way

This article tagged under:

JK Rowlingharry potterquidditch
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Wawa Welcome America Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us