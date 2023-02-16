5 NYC Singles Arrested, Half-Ton of Weed Seized in NJ Drug Case

Five single, unemployed Queens men face a litany of drug-related charges for allegedly distributing illegal marijuana shipments in bulk in parts of New Jersey -- and keeping a storage facility in Jersey City where investigators executing a search warrant recovered more than a half-ton of weed, prosecutors said Thursday.

Detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Narcotic Task Force identified the five defendants, all of whom reside in Queens at separate addresses, in Fort Lee on Tuesday as part of an ongoing drug investigation, officials said. They executed search warrants on four vehicles and two storage facilities, one in Fort Lee and one in Jersey City.

In total, they found more than 50 pounds of THC edibles and about 1,100 pounds of pot, the equivalent, roughly, of a concert grand piano or, say, four giant male pandas, according to officials.

The five men, who range in age from 21 to 35, were remanded to the Bergen County jail pending an initial court appearance in Hackensack. They all are charged with first-degree possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and hashish.

The investigation is ongoing.