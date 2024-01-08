New York City

‘Purple Rain' musical coming to Broadway

By NBC New York Staff

David Tan/Shinko Music/Getty Images

"Purple Rain" is coming to Broadway!

The iconic album by the late great "Prince" will have a world premiere stage adaptation.

The musical will be based on the original screenplay of the 1984 movie by the same name.

When and where it will debut along with ticket information has not been released yet. However, it has been revealed that the stage adaptation will feature a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and will be directed Tony Award-nominee Lileana Blain-Cruz. 

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Additional details will be announced in the coming months.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New York City
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us