Purdue University Student Killed in Residence Hall; Investigation Ongoing

A Purdue University student was killed in a dorm on the university's campus overnight, officials said Wednesday.
A spokesperson for the Indiana university confirmed to NBC affiliate station WTHR that police were investigating the homicide of a student inside McCutcheon Hall, a residence hall on the West Lafayette campus.
The spokesperson said a suspect, the victim's roommate, was in custody and there was no threat to the community, the station reported.
Purdue Police received a 911 call from the roommate just before 1 a.m., according to the spokesperson.
Authorities said an investigation is ongoing.
