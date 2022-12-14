Purdue University

Purdue Northwest Chancellor Apologizes After Racist Asian Language Impression on Stage at Commencement

Keon received the Giving Back Award in 2016 for his “commitment to diversity and inclusion,” according to the magazine Insight Into Diversity, which gave him the accolade.

By Kimmy Yam | NBC News

Purdue Northwest Thomas L. Keon
Purdue University Northwest

Thomas L. Keon, chancellor of Purdue University Northwest in Indiana, has apologized after a racist display on stage at the school’s winter commencement ceremony. 

Keon issued the apology Wednesday after he was criticized for mocking Asian languages in an apparent impression, saying the made-up words were an “Asian version” of a previous speech, at the event for the school’s summer and fall graduates. 

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

“On Saturday, December 10, during one of our two PNW Commencement ceremonies, I made a comment that was offensive and insensitive,” Keon wrote in a statement Wednesday. “I am truly sorry for my unplanned, off-the-cuff response to another speaker, as my words have caused confusion, pain, and anger.” 

The school, a regional public university, did not respond to a request for comment, but directed NBC News to Keon’s statement. Keon also did not respond to a request for comment.

Keon received the Giving Back Award in 2016 for his “commitment to diversity and inclusion,” according to the magazine Insight Into Diversity, which gave him the accolade. Purdue University Northwest was ranked in the top 20 Midwest regional universities for campus ethnic diversity by U.S. News & World Report for the 2022-2023 school year.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Medicare 40 mins ago

Biden Administration Proposes Ban on Misleading Medicare Ads

animals 2 hours ago

Monkeying Around: Photos of Clumsy Lion Cub and Yawning Hippo Honored in 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Purdue UniversityIndiana
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us