Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico to Lift Pandemic Curfew, Ban on Alcohol Sales

However, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said other restrictions, including an indoor mask requirement, remain in place

Pedro Pierluisi
Carlos Giusti/AP Photo

Puerto Rico’s governor announced Tuesday that he would be lifting a curfew and a ban on alcohol sales as the U.S. territory reports a drop in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

Current restrictions prohibit certain businesses from operating between midnight and 5 a.m. and also bar alcohol sales during that time, two measures that will be lifted Thursday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

However, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said other restrictions, including an indoor mask requirement, remain in place.

He noted that 70% of the island’s 3.3 million people are vaccinated, and that the positivity rate for coronavirus tests dropped to 3%, compared with 10% in August.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Trump administration 5 hours ago

State Dept. Watchdog Investigating Missing Trump Gifts Meant for Foreign Dignitaries

e-cigarettes 4 hours ago

FDA Authorizes First E-Cigarette, Cites Benefit for Smokers

Puerto Rico has reported more than 150,500 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 3,000 deaths from COVID-19, the disease that can be caused by the virus.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Puerto RicoPedro Pierluisi
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us