Puerto Rico to Declare State of Emergency on ‘Critical Condition' of Power Plants

The situation has alarmed members of Congress who are concerned this may be the prologue to a complete collapse of the grid in the near future

Alejandro Granadillo/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Puerto Rico is in the process of declaring a state of emergency due to the "critical condition" of its generating power plants.

The declaration would help speed up "the acquisition of essential goods and services required to fix their generation units," Josué Colón, director of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, said in a statement Wednesday evening.

The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority is not the only entity in charge of providing the U.S. territory's power supply.

Luma, a private company, has been in charge of the transmission and distribution of electricity on the island since June, while the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, a public corporation, continues to be in charge of controlling power generation units.

